Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,472,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 641,294 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.50% of Brixmor Property Group worth $24,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,479,000 after buying an additional 3,497,092 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1,158.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,499,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after buying an additional 1,380,711 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,469,000 after buying an additional 935,179 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1,018.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 788,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 718,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,465,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,254,000 after buying an additional 645,749 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

