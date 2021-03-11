Cipher (CPR) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 37.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $32,914.95 and $655.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cipher has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One Cipher token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00068983 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001986 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Cipher Profile

CPR is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,023,402 tokens. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

