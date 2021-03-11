CIM Commercial Trust Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CMCT)

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

CIM Commercial Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 83.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CIM Commercial Trust has a payout ratio of -11.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CIM Commercial Trust to earn ($0.52) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -57.7%.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

CMCT opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, Director Shaul Kuba bought 96,740 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,975. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.