Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 20.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.72 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on CI shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.44.

Cigna stock opened at $238.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $242.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,206 shares of company stock valued at $39,603,967. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

