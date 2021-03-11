Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $50.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective increased by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CIEN. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $50.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.95. Ciena has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $38,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $534,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,524. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

