Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Shares Up 6.3%

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.55. 554,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,057,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Several brokerages have commented on CDTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

The firm has a market cap of $130.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.25). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 165.58% and a negative net margin of 662.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 304,954 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 594.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 179,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 153,676 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 125,899 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 115,346 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

