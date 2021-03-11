CIBC Boosts Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Price Target to $4.50

Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s previous close.

TRVCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tervita from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tervita from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.56.

OTCMKTS:TRVCF opened at $3.96 on Monday. Tervita has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

