CIBC Boosts Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Price Target to $105.00

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 90.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NUVCF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Nuvei from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvei currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

NUVCF traded up $7.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $36.96 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a cloud-based platform for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company offers its products through direct sales, independent sales agents, e-commerce resellers, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, payment facilitators, and online marketplaces.

