Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Chubb by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $173.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $176.40.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,182 shares of company stock worth $6,517,228. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

