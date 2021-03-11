China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) Short Interest Down 80.9% in February

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 610,300 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the February 11th total of 3,190,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CMLLF remained flat at $$0.39 during midday trading on Thursday. China Maple Leaf Educational Systems has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Company Profile

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates bilingual private schools and preschools in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. The company also offers dual-diploma curriculum, such as British Columbia curriculum and Chinese curriculum; and bilingual education services under the Canadian International School and Kingsley International School names.

