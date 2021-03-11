China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) Short Interest Down 80.9% in February

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 610,300 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the February 11th total of 3,190,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of CMLLF remained flat at $$0.39 during midday trading on Thursday. China Maple Leaf Educational Systems has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.
China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Company Profile
