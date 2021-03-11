China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Update

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded China CITIC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS CHCJY opened at $9.38 on Thursday. China CITIC Bank has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $9.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The company accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

