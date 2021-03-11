Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 50,994 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lessened its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,994 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 73.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 6.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $921,653.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,312.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,236. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $135.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.47.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

