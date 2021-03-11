Chilton Investment Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,751 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Hasbro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Hasbro by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.90. 8,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,772. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.95.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

