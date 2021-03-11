Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.90 and last traded at $80.43. 3,809,221 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 3,029,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHWY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.09 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.41.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $1,140,316.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,822,767.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $12,573,206.80. Insiders have sold 713,722 shares of company stock worth $66,590,788 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after buying an additional 1,432,658 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 489.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Chewy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,357,000 after purchasing an additional 591,960 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 675.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 613,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 534,550 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after purchasing an additional 408,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

