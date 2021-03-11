Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%.

CHMI stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $173.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

