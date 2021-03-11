Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,032.05% and a negative return on equity of 100.54%.

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 26,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $96,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,726 shares of company stock valued at $348,744. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.