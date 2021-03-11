Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Shares Up 13.3%

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s stock price shot up 13.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. 4,260,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 23,395,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHEK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $70.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check-Cap stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 271,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.59% of Check-Cap at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.