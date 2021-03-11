Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Sets New 52-Week High at $159.86

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $159.86 and last traded at $159.20, with a volume of 3031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.57.

Several research firms have commented on GTLS. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 87.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.57.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 388.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

