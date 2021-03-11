Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Sets New 52-Week High at $159.86

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $159.86 and last traded at $159.20, with a volume of 3031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.57.
Several research firms have commented on GTLS. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 87.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.57.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 388.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.
Chart Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLS)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.
See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.