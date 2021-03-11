Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

CHPT stock opened at $28.63 on Monday. Chargepoint has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint, Inc operates a network of electric vehicle charging stations in California. ChargePoint, Inc was formerly known as Coulomb Technologies, Inc and changed its name to ChargePoint, Inc in December 2012. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Campbell, California. It has additional offices in Arizona, Germany, India, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

