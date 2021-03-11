ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $671.37 Million

Brokerages expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to report $671.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $678.00 million and the lowest is $660.10 million. ChampionX posted sales of $261.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 156.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHX. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ChampionX by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHX stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 3.41. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

