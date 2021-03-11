Champions Oncology (CSBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Champions Oncology to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Champions Oncology has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 million. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.93%. On average, analysts expect Champions Oncology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

Shares of CSBR stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.95 million, a P/E ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. Champions Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

In other news, Director Philip P. Breitfeld sold 31,443 shares of Champions Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $356,878.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Champions Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.