Cerity Partners LLC Trims Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $1,169,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $246.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.53.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

