Cerity Partners LLC Sells 358 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,186 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $91,034,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.76. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $110.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.