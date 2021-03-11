Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $86.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $88.19. The stock has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

