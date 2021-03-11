Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 425.5% in the third quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $162.11 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $181.80. The firm has a market cap of $149.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.81.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

