Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Truist Financial by 671.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 191,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 166,489 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 27.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 436,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 62,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average is $46.42. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.