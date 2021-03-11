Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.12 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,232,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 425.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $298.81 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $302.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.86.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

