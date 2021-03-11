Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%.

NASDAQ:CERC opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $229.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72. Cerecor has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 2,500,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,505,266 shares of company stock worth $6,512,006. Company insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

