CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Down 14% This Week

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 14% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $116,457.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00052350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.72 or 0.00729365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00028457 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,654,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.