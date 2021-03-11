Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Raised to $70.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.53% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of FUN opened at $49.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $52.44.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

