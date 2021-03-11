CCUniverse (UVU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $11,453.98 and $2.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006512 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000099 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000097 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000056 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

