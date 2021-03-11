CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the February 11th total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,387,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBDD stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. CBD of Denver has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02.

Get CBD of Denver alerts:

About CBD of Denver

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for CBD of Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBD of Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.