CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the February 11th total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,387,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CBDD stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. CBD of Denver has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02.
About CBD of Denver
