CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 192.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 15.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBFV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson cut CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in CB Financial Services by 116.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CB Financial Services by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CB Financial Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CB Financial Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CB Financial Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 266,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.72 million, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.81. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

