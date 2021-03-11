Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.83 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will post sales of $10.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.22 billion. Caterpillar reported sales of $10.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year sales of $46.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.98 billion to $47.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $51.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.43 billion to $54.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.80. 2,852,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.93. Caterpillar has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $226.67. The stock has a market cap of $118.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

