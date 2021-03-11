Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a market cap of $60.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.19. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 281.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 95,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 40,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.