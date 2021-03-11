Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st.
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a market cap of $60.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.19. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.
About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
