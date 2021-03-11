Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Castle Biosciences stock traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.12. The stock had a trading volume of 798,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,132. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.51 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $107.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.39.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,430,250.00. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 78,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $4,566,762.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,009 shares of company stock valued at $18,929,921 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

