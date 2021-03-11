Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $202.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.03. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $213.62.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

