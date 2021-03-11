Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%.
Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $202.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.03. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $213.62.
In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.