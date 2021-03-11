Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $5.01 on Tuesday, hitting $197.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,832. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $213.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.03.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

