Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.87

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.87 and last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 1102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $655.01 million, a PE ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million. Research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,217 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $35,439.04. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,804 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $65,990.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,371,893.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,250 shares of company stock worth $74,283 and sold 7,710 shares worth $257,199. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the third quarter worth about $5,326,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 98,967 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 9.1% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,057,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 88,007 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 44,838 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

