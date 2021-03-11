CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%.

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. CarParts.com has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.08 million, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 2.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRTS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

In related news, CEO Lev Peker sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,718.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mehran Nia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,366,404 shares of company stock valued at $19,614,904 over the last three months. 46.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

