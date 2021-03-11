Caroline Kemsley-Pein Acquires 14,423 Shares of Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) Stock

Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) insider Caroline Kemsley-Pein bought 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £15,144.15 ($19,785.93).

Caroline Kemsley-Pein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Caroline Kemsley-Pein bought 6,205 shares of Diverse Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £6,515.25 ($8,512.22).

Shares of LON DIVI opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.39) on Wednesday. Diverse Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 108.03 ($1.41). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Diverse Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.87%.

Diverse Income Trust Company Profile

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

