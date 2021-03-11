Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCL. Berenberg Bank lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $27.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $29.59.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after buying an additional 6,575,179 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after buying an additional 3,825,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.