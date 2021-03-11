Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $220.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cargojet from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Cargojet from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cargojet from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.67.

Get Cargojet alerts:

OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $132.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.92. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.