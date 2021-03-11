CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $6.50 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of CareRx in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS CHHHF remained flat at $$4.06 during trading hours on Thursday. CareRx has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

CareRx Corporation provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. As of August 13, 2020, it served approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

