Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,614 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $120.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -71.93 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.59.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 21,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total value of $2,841,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total value of $314,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,873,146.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,272,599 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

