Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $143.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

NYSE COF opened at $129.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,684 shares of company stock worth $17,153,470 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after buying an additional 3,713,495 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after purchasing an additional 861,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,249,000 after purchasing an additional 263,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $467,729,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 88.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,088 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

