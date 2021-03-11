Capital One Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Capital One Financial Corp lessened its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNQI. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PNQI traded up $9.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,120. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.80. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $264.71.

