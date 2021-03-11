Capital One Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital One Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Capital One Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

IVV traded up $6.76 on Tuesday, hitting $389.95. 102,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,287. The business’s fifty day moving average is $385.83 and its 200 day moving average is $362.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

