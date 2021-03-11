Capital One Financial Corp Has $999,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Capital One Financial Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

VOT stock traded up $6.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.30. 5,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,979. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

