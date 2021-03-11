Capital One Financial Corp Has $25.18 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Capital One Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,837 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 3.4% of Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital One Financial Corp owned about 1.32% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $25,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,811. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59.

